Gemini Dollar Price Tops $1.01 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $5.12 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00013784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, Bibox, HitBTC and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00183876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.01194934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120095 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 3,738,684 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, Bibox, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

