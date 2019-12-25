Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.22, 256,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 133,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.41.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 24,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

