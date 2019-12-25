Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GERN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Get Geron alerts:

GERN stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.33. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Geron had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 7,044.88%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 141,384 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 60.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 134,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Geron by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.