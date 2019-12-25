GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.19

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Separately, ValuEngine cut GETINGE AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get GETINGE AB/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.84.

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GETINGE AB/ADR had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $650.53 million for the quarter.

GETINGE AB/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for GETINGE AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GETINGE AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.