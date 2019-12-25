Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Getty Realty.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 million.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 285.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GTY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.87%.
