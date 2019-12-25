Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 million.

GTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 285.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.87%.

About Getty Realty

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.