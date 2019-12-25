Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.55. Glacier Media shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.65.

Get Glacier Media alerts:

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$48.26 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Osmium Partners, LLC sold 219,500 shares of Glacier Media stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$129,395.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,787,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,538,338.54.

About Glacier Media (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Commodity Information; Environmental, Property and Financial Information; and Community Media segments. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related products, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada, and the United States.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.