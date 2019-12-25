Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of GAIN opened at $13.72 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $487.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 307,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 28,326 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth $2,630,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3,877.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

