Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.82, 254,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 331,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOU. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 160.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $728,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,577,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,146,000.

