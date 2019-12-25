Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.77, 37,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 79,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPFF. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $919,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 8,727.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter.

