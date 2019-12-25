Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.15, approximately 78,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 348.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000.

