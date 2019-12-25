Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.55. 155,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,327. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.03.

