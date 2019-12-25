Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0079 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA GVIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.51. 660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,003. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.