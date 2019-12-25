Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:GDNA)

Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0211 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

GDNA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066. Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF has a twelve month low of $46.82 and a twelve month high of $57.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.