Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of GDP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 250,338 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 54.0% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

