GridCoin (GRC) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $131.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, SouthXchange and Trade By Trade.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

