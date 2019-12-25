Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock opened at $186.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52-week low of $137.06 and a 52-week high of $191.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.36 and a 200 day moving average of $161.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,941,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 758,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 46.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,219,000 after acquiring an additional 110,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 27.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

