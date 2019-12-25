Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Up 0.6%

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.59, 20,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 48,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Company Profile (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

