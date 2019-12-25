GXChain (GXC) Price Up 3.8% This Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BigONE, Binance and Bit-Z. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $25.53 million and $3.01 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, QBTC, DragonEX, Huobi, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Binance and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

