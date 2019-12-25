Haven Protocol Price Up 22.5% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $24,792.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,272.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.01739710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.93 or 0.02572500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00555921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00638250 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00055945 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013895 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,218,385 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

