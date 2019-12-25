Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRTX. Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.13.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart purchased 4,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $79,992.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,417.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 306,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,185 in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4,496.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 554,598 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.