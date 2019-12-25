Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.75

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.75 and traded as high as $16.42. Hertz Global shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 615,239 shares traded.

HTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTZ. Icahn Carl C lifted its stake in Hertz Global by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631,446 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 53.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,972,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after buying an additional 2,788,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,917,000 after buying an additional 989,685 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Hertz Global by 50.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after buying an additional 626,480 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hertz Global by 24.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 211,703 shares during the period.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

