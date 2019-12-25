Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,765 ($23.22).

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIK shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of HIK stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,020 ($26.57). The company had a trading volume of 34,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,928.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,905.64. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.62) and a one year high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

