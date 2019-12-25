HMG/Courtland Properties Announces Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG)

HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

HMG stock remained flat at $$13.51 during trading on Wednesday. 149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817. HMG/Courtland Properties has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $16.42.

In other news, CEO Maurice A. Weiner acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HMG/Courtland Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

HMG/Courtland Properties Company Profile

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

