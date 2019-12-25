Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Trading Down 0.7%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.03, 57,793 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 135,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides integrated electronics manufacturing services in Ireland, the United States, China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company primarily manufactures, sells, and services connectors, telecommunication and computer cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

