Horizen (ZEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $881,158.00

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.70 or 0.00092335 BTC on exchanges including Binance, BiteBTC, OKEx and Graviex. Horizen has a market cap of $54.00 million and $881,158.00 worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00380991 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00070694 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002415 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001447 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,057,300 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Graviex, BiteBTC, OKEx, Upbit, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, COSS and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

