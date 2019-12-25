Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Market Cap of $54.88 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $54.88 million and $918,965.00 worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $6.82 or 0.00093375 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00384175 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00071487 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000413 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001352 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,050,913 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, COSS, Bittrex, Graviex, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, OKEx and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.