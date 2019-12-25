Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 542.60 ($7.14).

HTG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hunting to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of HTG traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 425 ($5.59). The stock had a trading volume of 156,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 360.20 ($4.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $709.50 million and a PE ratio of 8.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 404.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 456.98.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

