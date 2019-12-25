Huobi Token Market Capitalization Reaches $677.61 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00038659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bibox, Gate.io and Huobi. Huobi Token has a market cap of $677.61 million and $103.74 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.31 or 0.06006084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023093 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,284,047 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, Gate.io, LBank and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

