IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) will report $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $0.73. IAC/InterActiveCorp reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.57. The company had a trading volume of 147,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,860. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $168.57 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.09.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.37, for a total transaction of $434,740.00. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 74.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 139.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 95.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

