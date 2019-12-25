Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Down 7.4%

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) shares fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.25, 6,312,838 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 347% from the average session volume of 1,413,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Ibio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

