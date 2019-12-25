IDEX Membership Reaches Market Cap of $197,261.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for about $98.63 or 0.01363149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $197,261.00 and $454.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.41 or 0.06125897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDXM is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

