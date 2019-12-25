IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $1.13 million and $11,801.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including OEX, Upbit, Allbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.13 or 0.06009153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029703 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000285 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Cashierest, Gate.io, Upbit, DDEX, Bittrex, Allbit, OEX, CoinBene, CoinTiger, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

