IHT Real Estate Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Million (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $1.19 million and $13,420.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, LBank, OEX and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.36 or 0.06032468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029813 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001936 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000283 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Kucoin, DDEX, CoinBene, Bittrex, Cashierest, Upbit, HitBTC, Gate.io, OEX, Allbit and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.