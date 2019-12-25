Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Receives $26.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.78.

IMMU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

In related news, insider Bryan Ball acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $13,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 18.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 536,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 45,787 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMMU traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 734,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,997. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Immunomedics has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.