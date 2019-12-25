Incent (INCNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $18,199.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Incent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, Livecoin and Bittrex. Incent has a total market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $18,199.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.01192277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024794 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00118596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Liqui, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.