Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

ICD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 107,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,340. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $45.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 59.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.