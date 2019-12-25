Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Receives €20.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.38 ($23.70).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Independent Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.91). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

