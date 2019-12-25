Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 828,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 772,109 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $102.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -1.27.
Inflarx Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFRX)
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.