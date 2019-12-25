Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 828,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 772,109 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $102.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -1.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inflarx in the second quarter worth about $445,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inflarx by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 276,424 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Inflarx by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inflarx by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

