Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity to $121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.89.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $72.59 and a 52-week high of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.08.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.69% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 54.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 13.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

