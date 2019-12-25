Insights Network Price Hits $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $802.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.36 or 0.06018772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029827 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001935 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

