International Paper (NYSE:IP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of IP opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in International Paper by 138.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 83.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

