Intertain Group (TSE:ITX) Trading Down 0.9%

Intertain Group Ltd (TSE:ITX) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.35 and last traded at C$11.40, 600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.47. The company has a market cap of $224.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38.

Intertain Group Company Profile (TSE:ITX)

The Intertain Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company worldwide. The company operates through Jackpotjoy, Vera&John, and Mandalay segments. The Jackpotjoy segment provides real money, social gaming online bingo, and online casino services through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, and Botemania brands.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.