INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) Trading Down 0.3%

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.54, approximately 7,747 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 42,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%.

In other news, insider Robert C. Troccoli acquired 22,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $237,610.95. Also, insider Robert C. Troccoli acquired 19,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $211,563.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 60.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 275,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 103,859 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 56.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 66,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 355,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter.

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM Company Profile (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

