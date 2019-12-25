Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1711 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO remained flat at $$60.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 28,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,118. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

