Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4767 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

XSLV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. 75,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

