Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1811 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA CLTL remained flat at $$105.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,201. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.65. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1 year low of $105.37 and a 1 year high of $109.67.

