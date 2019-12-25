Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.22, approximately 20,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 52,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34.

Get Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 70.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 18.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 14.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 17.7% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 761,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,476 shares during the last quarter. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.