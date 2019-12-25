Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for 89bio (ETNB)

89bio (NASDAQ: ETNB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/9/2019 – 89bio is now covered by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – 89bio is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – 89bio is now covered by analysts at Leerink Swann. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – 89bio is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – 89bio is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of 89bio stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.58. 31,223 shares of the stock were exchanged. 89bio has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $46.19.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($30.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($29.43). Sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -35.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 837,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,612,500.00. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,525,000.00.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

