IOOF (ASX:IFL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.84

IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $8.08. IOOF shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 357,406 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$7.84 and a 200-day moving average of A$6.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 98.02.

In related news, insider Renato Mota 75,000 shares of IOOF stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th.

IOOF Holdings, Ltd. engages in the development, distribution, management, and administration of various financial products and services. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Funds Management, and Retail Funds Management and Administration. The Wholesale Funds Management segment engages in the management and investment of monies on behalf of private, corporate, superannuation, and institutional clients.

