IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, IDEX, Gate.io and Bgogo. IoTeX has a total market cap of $19.10 million and $1.80 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.06265232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029540 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001921 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022950 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bgogo, Binance, Gate.io, Coineal and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

